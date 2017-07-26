Eclipse community meeting to be held tonight in Idaho Falls

Updated at 3:28 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County and the City of Idaho Falls will host an informational Eclipse Community Planning Meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 501 S. Holmes Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The meeting is for all community members and business owners/managers in Bonneville County who are interested in learning about and preparing for the Great American Solar Eclipse on August 21, 2017.

“There is a lot of information out there about what to expect during the eclipse and the plans that are in place to prepare for the large influx of guests to our community. This meeting is a great opportunity for community members to hear first-hand information from various officials who have been directly involved with planning since last fall,” states Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.

From 7-8 p.m., attendees will hear presentations from Bonneville County, City of Idaho Falls, Idaho Falls Fire Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Bureau of Land Management, Eastern Idaho Public Health and BYU-Idaho. The presentation will be followed by 30-minutes of Q&A.

Attendees will have an opportunity to enter into a raffle drawing for Museum of Idaho and Idaho Falls Zoo family passes. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will be selling eclipse-viewing glasses, and informational packets will be available for the first 500 attendees.