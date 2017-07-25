Family of Utah boy hit by car pays kindness forward

Updated at 11:10 am, July 25th, 2017 By: Andrew Reeser, KTVX

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The family of a Spanish Fork boy hit and killed by a car last week worked to turn tragedy into charity Monday.

Colt and CC Sampson spoke exclusively to ABC4 Monday about their son Levi, 3, who was riding his bike last Wednesday in his neighborhood, when a neighbor backing out of her driveway accidentally struck and killed him.

Monday the grieving family rode in the Spanish Fork Fiesta Days parade, smiles and all, and asked their community to donate to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake, in lieu of donations to them.

Primary Children’s doctors and nurses helped save the life of their oldest daughter when she was born with gastroschesis. They said even though they lost Levi, they felt his spirit call them to help other children live by launching the website LiveforLevi.org.

They hope to raise $30,000 by July 28, Levi’s birthday.

“We can hide and we can sink and we can go to the lowest depths – or we can just pay it forward and move on, and honor [Levi] by the way we live,” said Colt Sampson.

The family said they are focusing on helping the neighbor who hit Levi through her pain.

“We love her, we call her our grandma,” said CC Sampson. “Three weeks ago Levi went over to her house and told her he loved her.”

LiveforLevi.org is live now and is still accepting donations.

This article was originally published in the by fellow CNN affiliate KTVX. It is used here with permission.