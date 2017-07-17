Fires near Inkom contained

Updated at 3:49 pm, July 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center on Monday. For the previous story on these wildfires, click here.

IDAHO FALLS – BLM and Forest Service fire crews have been working since late Saturday, July 15, to put out two fires just north of Inkom in the Blackrock Canyon area. Since then, the two fires, Caddy Canyon Fire 1 and Caddy Canyon Fire 2, have been fully contained, and Caddy Canyon Fire 2 is controlled. Evidence suggested lightning caused the fire.

EIIFC dispatch first received the call around 7 p.m. of smoke in the Sorelle Canyon area, just north of Inkom. They sent out four engines, one dozer and one overhead to the scene. On arriving, the fire team found two fires in the Blackrock Canyon area and named them Caddy Canyon Fire 1 and Caddy Canyon Fire 2. They reported Caddy Canyon Fire 1 had burned 10 acres and weren’t able to evaluate Caddy Canyon Fire 2, due to its location and steep terrain.

By Sunday morning at Caddy Canyon Fire 1, eight engines, two dozers and air attack on scene managed to keep the fire to 113 acres. At Caddy Canyon Fire 2, smoke Jumpers, a helicopter and two hand crews on scene managed to keep the fire to 25 acres. Caddy Canyon Fire 2 was contained by 3 p.m., Sunday and Caddy Canyon Fire 1 was contained 6:30 p.m., Sunday.

Monday afternoon, at 1 p.m., Caddy Canyon Fire 2 was reported fully controlled and was mapped at 6 acres, 19 acres less the previously reported.

Currently, Caddy Canyon Fire 1 has two engines, two dozers and two hand crews. The fire currently does not have a project control time.

No roads were closed and no structures were threatened. The fire remained on BLM land.