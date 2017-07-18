Former Idaho Republican Party chairman running for lieutenant governor

Updated at 7:56 pm, July 18th, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — Former Idaho State Republican Chairman Steve Yates announced he’s running for lieutenant governor at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Tuesday.

Yates, of Idaho Falls, also made appearances in Boise and Coeur d’ Alene earlier in the day to formally announce his candidacy.

“This decision was not arrived at lightly,” Yates said during his announcement. “It was after a lot of prayer, talk with family, friends, and the people of Idaho. I decided that it would be a good idea for me to bring the experience I’ve had with business and public service to the office of lieutenant governor.”

Yates was elected GOP state chair in 2014 later and re-elected in 2016. He stepped down in April.

“For the last three years I had the honor of serving as chairman of the Idaho Republican Party,” he said. “Idahoans took a chance on me and elected me chairman after our party fell apart, leaderless and divided. For the next two years we worked together to bring the state party back together and in 2016 we had one of the most successful conventions in Idaho history.”

Yates spoke of fewer government regulations in order to fortify the economy. He addressed easing the financial burden on graduates out of college, more jobs and families choosing the best form of education for Idaho’s students.

“Through innovation, reform and deregulation we can strengthen our economy,” Yates said. “Parents, families and communities should decide the best way to educate our students — not the federal government and not standardized tests.”

Yates is fluent in Chinese and has a master’s in China studies. He started his own Asian policy and consulting firm and made the rounds as a commentator on Fox News, according to the Idaho Statesman. He worked as a China policy analyst at the Heritage Foundation in 2001 and during that time, Yates was hired as a national security adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, reporting to Cheney’s chief of staff.

Four others are running for lieutenant governor. They are state Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, former state Rep. Janice McGeachin of Idaho Falls, state Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon, and 2014 Constitution Party gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey of Twin Falls. No Democrats have announced a bid for the office.

Brad Little, who serves as the state’s current lieutenant governor, is now running for governor.