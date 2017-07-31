Fort Hall man sentenced to prison for killing bar bouncer

Updated at 2:46 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO — A Fort Hall man who beat a man to death in 2009 outside a Pocatello bar will spend up to 15 years in prison.

Martin Edmo Ish was sentenced Monday to a 10-year fixed, 5-year indeterminate prison term for the death of Eugene Lorne Red Elk.

A jury convicted Ish of voluntary manslaughter in April for the crime that occurred outside Duffy’s Tavern in Old Town Pocatello. Red Elk was a part-time bouncer at the bar.

Police arrested Ish in June 2015. During the trial, Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog stated Ish was motivated by pride when he attacked Red Elk outside Duffy’s Tavern.

Herzog said Ish had already been ejected from two bars by the time he got to Duffy’s on the night of June 14, 2009 and when Red Elk escorted him out of that establishment, Ish was angry and his pride was hurt.