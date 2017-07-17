Gov. Otter hospitalized after second back surgery

BOISE — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is hospitalized because of an infection after undergoing a second back surgery Friday.
Otter is “alert and resting comfortably,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.
He has been getting surgeries for a ruptured or bulging disc.
An acting governor is not needed while Otter is hospitalized since he’s in contact with his staff and being informed of issues, the Idaho Statesman reports.
EastIdahoNews.com staff
Emily Lowe, Idaho Press-Tribune
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Lacey Darrow, KIVI