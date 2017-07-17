Weather Sponsor
Gov. Otter hospitalized after second back surgery

Idaho

Updated at 3:09 pm, July 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Gov. C.L. ‘Butch’ Otter

BOISE — Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter is hospitalized because of an infection after undergoing a second back surgery Friday.

Otter is “alert and resting comfortably,” according to a news release from the governor’s office.

He has been getting surgeries for a ruptured or bulging disc.

An acting governor is not needed while Otter is hospitalized since he’s in contact with his staff and being informed of issues, the Idaho Statesman reports.

