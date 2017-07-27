Idaho Falls District 91 Asking for $110 Million School Bond

Updated at 3:50 pm, July 27th, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls voters will once again decide the fate of a school bond that would build a new high school and renovate another one.

On Tuesday, School District 91 board members unanimously voted to put the $110 million bond on the November ballot.

About $70 million of the bond will go toward rebuilding Idaho Falls High School.

The new building would be located on 49th South near Taylorview. The old school would become home to all D91’s career technical programs, offices and other school needs.

The other $40 million will be used to do an 80% remodel of Skyline High School.

District 91 isn’t facing an overcrowding issue but both schools are starting to show their age. Officials want to bring the schools into the 21st century.

“As a board member, I feel my most important responsibility is to ensure our children have all they need to succeed including 21st century learning facilities,” said board member Larry Wilson. “I know these schools, my children have attended IFHS and currently attend SHS, and I can safely say, we do not have 21st century high schools right now. With some investment, we can transform them into 21st century schools.”

The buildings would feature flexible classroom spaces, areas where students can convene and collaborate, and an infrastructure that supports easy access to technology.

“Throughout this process, we have listened to our parents, our teachers and our students. We have taken their comments and created plans that not only meet D91’s needs today, but also anticipate our future needs,” said Board Vice Chair Larry Haws. “I’m happy we are able to do this with no tax rate increase, which is only possible because of the board’s careful planning and conservative financial practices.”

According to D91 officials because of growth and rising property values in the district the bond would not require tax rate increases.

Voters within the district’s boundaries will be able to vote on the bond November 7th.