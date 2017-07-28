Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Katie Couric leaving Yahoo

Technology

0  Updated at 5:57 pm, July 28th, 2017 By: Tom Kludt, CNN
Share This Story

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) — Katie Couric is leaving the role she has held at Yahoo News since 2013.

A spokesperson for Oath, the new subsidiary created in the wake of the Yahoo-Verizon merger, confirmed the news, which was first reported by Recode.

“Over the last 4 years Katie has created a vast portfolio of work that has been equal parts inspiring, thought provoking and fun to watch,” the spokesperson said. “We’re proud of everything she has accomplished and look forward to exploring ways to work together in the future.”

Couric was brought on as Yahoo’s “global anchor,” and a splashy hire for then-company CEO Marissa Mayer. In the role, Couric, a former “Today” show host and “CBS Evening News” anchor, interviewed newsmakers on a web program.

But Couric’s star faded in the digital space, with many of her interviews going overlooked. Her departure from the company is not a total shock. Mayer, whose tenure as CEO was marred by shaky business deals and alarming data breaches, left the company last month after the merger was finalized. Page Six reported last week that Couric attended a farewell party last week for members of her staff at Yahoo News.

Other members of the Yahoo editorial team have left following the merger, too. Megan Liberman stepped down in May as editor-in-chief of Yahoo News.

CNNMoney’s Dylan Byers and Seth Fiegerman contributed reporting.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Woman, 71, and dog survive six days in Washington wilderness

25 Jul 2017

Jessica Suerth, CNN

Demystifying the US health care debate: Here’s what you need to know

28 Jul 2017

Katie Hunt, CNN

Mac malware caught silently spying on computer users

24 Jul 2017

Selena Larson, CNN

Police recommend charges for teens who taunted drowning man

26 Jul 2017

Madison Park and Nick Valencia, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 