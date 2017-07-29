Weather Sponsor
Large amount of hay that ignited near Chubbuck could burn for days

Pocatello

0  Updated at 11:39 am, July 29th, 2017 By: Idaho State Journal staff
KPVI

CHUBBUCK — The large amount of hay that caught fire near Chubbuck Friday evening is expected to burn for days.

The hay ignited for unknown reasons around 8 p.m. in a hay barn off 2 1/2 Mile Road near the Oregon Trail Shooting Range northeast of Chubbuck. The flames soon engulfed the entire structure.

There were no injuries but the hay barn was destroyed.

Chubbuck firefighters responded to the fire and are expected to remain on the scene through at least Saturday morning.

Authorities said there’s likely enough burning hay to keep the fire going for several days.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said it’s not yet clear what caused the fire.

But hay is known to spontaneously combust.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the hay barn’s owner.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.

