Local judge named finalist for Supreme Court position

Updated at 7:22 pm, July 27th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Seventh District Judge Greg Moeller is one of four finalists who will become the next Idaho Supreme Court Justice.

The Judicial Council made the announcement Thursday following interviews with 15 candidates in Boise earlier this week.

In addition to Moeller, the council is recommending Fifth District Judge G. Richard Bevan, of Twin Falls; Boise lawyer Rebecca A. Rainey; and Second Judicial District Judge John R. Stegner for the Supreme Court position. Governor C.L. “Butch” Otter will make the final decision after meeting with the candidates in August.

Supreme Court Justice Daniel Eismann will retire later this year, creating a vacancy. No sitting judge from eastern Idaho has been appointed to the Supreme Court since 1989.

“It is such an honor to be named as a finalist by the Judicial Council for this position on the Idaho Supreme Court,” Moeller said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “The pool of applicants was very deep and talented, and I am humbled to have advanced to the next round.”

Moeller was appointed as a Seventh District Judge in 2009 after working as a defense attorney in Rexburg for many years. He graduated from the Brigham Young University Law School in 1990.

Moeller told EastIdahoNews.com he loves being a judge and if he is chosen for the Supreme Court position, he and his family will move to Boise.

“That’s the one really hard thing about this. We love living in Rexburg and have enjoyed our time here,” Moeller said.

The judge also had kind words for the three other candidates being considered for the position.

“Judge Bevan and Judge Stegner are outstanding jurists and good friends. I don’t know Ms. Rainey well yet, but she has an impressive resume and background. I am certain the governor will have a very difficult decision to make,” Moeller said.