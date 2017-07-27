Weather Sponsor
Man dies following UTV accident in northern Idaho

Idaho

0  Updated at 9:58 pm, July 27th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com stafff
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CALDER — The Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on July 26th at 11:02 p.m. on Potlatch Road, two miles east of Calder.

Fernando A Camayo, 35, of Peru, was driving a John Deer Gator UTV when he backed it over an embankment.

The vehicle and the driver went over the embankment and overturned. Camayo was pronounced deceased at the scene and was transported by Hodges Funeral Home. He was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet.

Next of kin have been notified. The investigation is continuing.

