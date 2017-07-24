Man killed, multiple people hospitalized following crash involving 3 motorcycles & pickup truck

0

Updated at 8:34 am, July 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release and photo from Idaho State Police.

On July 23, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash on SH75 near milepost 157.5, at Galena Summit, in Blaine County.

Kimberly R. Hayes, 26, of Boise, was driving northbound on SH75 on a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle. Michael A. Jones, 57, of Nampa and his passenger Dana A. Simmons, 54, of Meridian were driving northbound on SH75 on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jason Clark, 46, and his passenger Julie S. K. Clark, 45 both of Meridian were driving northbound on SH75 on a 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Jevon L. Benson, 41, and his passenger Chantelle L. Benson, 35, both of Twin Falls, were driving southbound on SH75 in a 2001 Ford F250 pickup pulling a 1988 Fleetwood Taurus travel trailer.

Hayes failed to negotiate a curve and traveled left of center side swiping Benson’s trailer. Jones then struck Hayes and the motorcycles went down. As Clark was attempting to avoid Hayes and Jones, he lost control and his motorcycle also went down. Hayes died at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

Simmons, Jason and Julie Clark were transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. Jones was transported via ground ambulance to St. Lukes Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum and was later transported via air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise.

Hayes, Jones, Jason and Julie Clark were wearing helmets. Simmons was not. Jevon and Chantelle Benson were wearing seatbelts.

The north and southbound lanes were completely blocked for approximately two hours and partially blocked with alternating lanes for three hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Transportation, and Ketchum Fire Department.