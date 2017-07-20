Nauseated driver hurls pickup onto rock

0

Updated at 3:53 pm, July 20th, 2017 By: Myles Primm, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — A crash on Boulevard near the Sunnyside intersection left a pickup stuck on a rock around 11 a.m. Thursday.

An 18-year-old man was driving a blue Dodge Ram 2500 when he felt nauseated. He was going to pull over to vomit, Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen says.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

She says the driver veered off the side of the road and hit a UPS truck parked on the side of the road and then high-centered on a large rock inches away from a sprinkler head and a few feet away from workers who were suspended in the air trimming trees near power lines.

A tow-truck pulled the pickup off the rock.

Both drivers appeared to be unharmed. The UPS truck sustained minor damage.