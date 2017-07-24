Nearly $30,000 of property stolen from Rexburg storage units

Updated at 2:55 pm, July 24th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Nearly $30,000 of property was stolen from three separate storage units in Rexburg sometime over the past few weeks.

The burglaries occurred at American Self Storage at 270 American St. Locks on each of the three units were cut, according to police, and the thief or thieves stole a variety of items.

“They got away with tools, golf bags, laptops, electronics and anything else they could grab,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The person renting one of the storage units arrived Saturday, July 22 and realized the lock had been cut. Lewis says $20,000 of items had been stolen from that unit alone.

Police found another storage unit had $3,600 worth of property taken and a third unit had an undisclosed amount of property stolen.

“There was a coded gate to get inside the facility so we are investigating that and reviewing surveillance video that shows what happened,” Lewis says.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000.