New Bonneville County Magistrate Judge announced

Updated at 12:24 pm, July 24th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Seventh Judicial District of the State of Idaho.

IDAHO FALLS — The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission has selected Steven William Boyce as the new Bonneville County Magistrate Judge. Effective October 1, 2017, Judge Boyce will fill the new judgeship position created by the last Idaho Legislative session.

The Magistrates Commission Chair, Administrative District Judge Joel Tingey, announced the appointment today, following the interviews of 8 candidates before the Commission in Idaho Falls. Judge Tingey indicated that there were 8 highly qualified applicants interviewed for the position, and that both he and the Magistrates Commission were confident that the people of Bonneville County and the Seventh Judicial District would be well served by the appointee.

Mr. Boyce attended Brigham Young University, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in 1992, and completed his Law Degree in 1995 at the University Of Idaho College Of Law in Moscow, Idaho. From December 1996 to May 2003 he was a Bonneville County deputy prosecutor for Kipp Manwaring, and then the chief Deputy Prosecutor for Dane Watkins.

From May 2003 to March 2014 Mr. Boyce was a self-employed sole practitioner handling cases involving myriad areas of the law and focusing on general litigation, business representation, and criminal defense. In March 2014 Mr. Boyce joined the firm of Smith & Banks; and stayed with the firm when it merged with Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley.