No outdoor burning — RED FLAG WARNING issued in eastern Idaho

0  Updated at 8:37 am, July 20th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for a significant portion of eastern Idaho.

The warning means there are critical fire weather conditions including low humidity and high winds, which may cause fires to experience rapid rates of growth. This warning is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. in the following counties: Bonneville, Madison, Fremont, Teton, Clark, Bingham, Jefferson, Lemhi, Custer and Butte.

Southwest winds of between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible. Humidity will be between 9 to 16 percent, according to NWS.

The highest threat areas are in the Arco Desert from Arco to Dubois and the Challis and Leadore area.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Nate Sunderland

