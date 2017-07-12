Parking and shuttle information released for Idaho Falls Air Show

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Organizers for the Idaho Falls Air Show have released information about parking, transportation, and road closures for the upcoming air show.
The two-day event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, and parking and vehicle access in the immediate airport vicinity will be limited.
During the July 22-23 event, spectators are encouraged to park in one of three designated lots and utilize the shuttle buses to get them to the gates. Both parking and shuttle bus transportation from the designated lots will be free of charge. Illustrated maps are available online at www.idahofallsairshow.com.
Parking:
Spectator park and ride lots have been secured at three separate locations on the west side of Idaho Falls. Each lot has been designed with a color-code that corresponds with a matching color-code on each shuttle bus. The free parking lots are:
Families with Small Children / Individuals with Disabilities:
In addition, a designated lot for families with small children, and a designated lot for individuals with disabilities are available near the air show grounds. The family lot is located at the intersection of Grandview Drive and Foote Drive.
Families that need access to a stroller or wagon for small children should utilize the family parking lot. Space at the family lot is on a first come, first serve basis. Transportation from the family lot is by foot. The family lot is approximately two blocks from the air show grounds.
The disabled parking lot is located along the east side of Skyline Drive, just south of the main airport entrance. This lot is a short distance from the air show entrance gate, and golf carts will be available to assist those in need.
Shuttle Buses:
Spectators utilizing the three designated park and ride lots will have access to free shuttle bus transportation during the air show. Buses will run on a continuous loop to and from the air show grounds and parking lots on both Saturday and Sunday.
This year, all shuttle buses will ingress and egress the air show grounds through a special access point located along Interstate 15. This access point was developed specifically for air show shuttle transportation, and will ensure quick and fast movement of spectators.
The shuttle buses will not have space for large, bulky items such as strollers or wagons. Spectators are encouraged to limit the amount of large items they bring to the air show due to space limitations on the buses, and to ensure quick entrance through security checkpoints. For a complete list of prohibited items, see the airshow website at www.idahofallsairshow.com.
Road Closures:
Road closures at air shows across the country are a common practice to ensure a safe event for spectators and pilots. Due to the potential for vehicle and aircraft interference, federal guidelines require some road closures when high-performance aerobatic aircraft fly near populated areas.
The Idaho Falls Air Show has worked closely with local and state law enforcement, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation to design an efficient traffic management plan. The following road closures will be in effect during the air show:
At the conclusion of the air show, some road closures will be in effect until law enforcement deems the area safe for normal traffic flows to resume.
All other vehicle traffic leaving the air show grounds and immediate vicinity will be routed along major Idaho Falls roadways.
Please help us ensure a safe event and efficient traffic safety plan by obeying all traffic signs, barricades and cones, as well as public safety individuals directing traffic and parking.
