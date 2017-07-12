Parking and shuttle information released for Idaho Falls Air Show

1

Updated at 4:59 pm, July 12th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Organizers for the Idaho Falls Air Show have released information about parking, transportation, and road closures for the upcoming air show.

The two-day event is expected to draw thousands of attendees, and parking and vehicle access in the immediate airport vicinity will be limited.

During the July 22-23 event, spectators are encouraged to park in one of three designated lots and utilize the shuttle buses to get them to the gates. Both parking and shuttle bus transportation from the designated lots will be free of charge. Illustrated maps are available online at www.idahofallsairshow.com.

Parking:

Spectator park and ride lots have been secured at three separate locations on the west side of Idaho Falls. Each lot has been designed with a color-code that corresponds with a matching color-code on each shuttle bus. The free parking lots are:

Skyline High School (1767 Blue Sky Drive) is the BLUE lot, and corresponds with BLUE buses.

Broadway and Bellin (201 S. Bellin Road) is the RED lot, and corresponds with RED buses.

Snake River Landing (3239 Pioneer Lane) is the BROWN lot, and corresponds with BROWN buses.

Families with Small Children / Individuals with Disabilities:

In addition, a designated lot for families with small children, and a designated lot for individuals with disabilities are available near the air show grounds. The family lot is located at the intersection of Grandview Drive and Foote Drive.

Families that need access to a stroller or wagon for small children should utilize the family parking lot. Space at the family lot is on a first come, first serve basis. Transportation from the family lot is by foot. The family lot is approximately two blocks from the air show grounds.

The disabled parking lot is located along the east side of Skyline Drive, just south of the main airport entrance. This lot is a short distance from the air show entrance gate, and golf carts will be available to assist those in need.

Shuttle Buses:

Spectators utilizing the three designated park and ride lots will have access to free shuttle bus transportation during the air show. Buses will run on a continuous loop to and from the air show grounds and parking lots on both Saturday and Sunday.

This year, all shuttle buses will ingress and egress the air show grounds through a special access point located along Interstate 15. This access point was developed specifically for air show shuttle transportation, and will ensure quick and fast movement of spectators.

The shuttle buses will not have space for large, bulky items such as strollers or wagons. Spectators are encouraged to limit the amount of large items they bring to the air show due to space limitations on the buses, and to ensure quick entrance through security checkpoints. For a complete list of prohibited items, see the airshow website at www.idahofallsairshow.com.

Road Closures:

Road closures at air shows across the country are a common practice to ensure a safe event for spectators and pilots. Due to the potential for vehicle and aircraft interference, federal guidelines require some road closures when high-performance aerobatic aircraft fly near populated areas.

The Idaho Falls Air Show has worked closely with local and state law enforcement, the Idaho Transportation Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation to design an efficient traffic management plan. The following road closures will be in effect during the air show:

Thursday, July 20, noon – 5 p.m.:

Interstate 15 will close from the US 20/Grandview exit (119) to the Roberts exit (135). Traffic will be routed onto U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls and SH 48 in Roberts. Friday, July 21, noon – 5 p.m.: Interstate 15 will close from the US 20/Grandview exit (119) to the Roberts exit (135). Traffic will be routed onto U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls and SH 48 in Roberts.

Saturday and Sunday, July 22 & 23

8 a.m. – 4 p.m.:Interstate 15 northbound will close from the US 20/Grandview exit (119) to the Roberts exit (135). Traffic will be routed onto U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls.

8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Interstate 15 southbound will close from the Roberts exit (135) to the US 20/Grandview exit (119). Traffic will be routed onto SH 48 in Roberts.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Grandview westbound will close from I-15 to Skyline Drive. Traffic will be routed onto Interstate 15 southbound.

Interstate 15 northbound onramp from Broadway exit (118) and the northbound off-ramp to US 20/Grandview exit (119) will close. Idaho Falls traffic will be directed to use exit 118. US 20 traffic will be directed to use the Roberts exit (135) or the Sage Jct. exit (143).

Grandview eastbound/Bellin Road northbound will close from Broadway to Skyline Drive.

Skyline Drive northbound will close from Broadway to Grandview Drive.

Saturn northbound will close from Broadway to Grandview Drive.

The northern portion of Lindsay Boulevard after the Highway 20 onramp will close during the times above.

West 33rd North, west of the Old Butte Road will close during the times above.

At the conclusion of the air show, some road closures will be in effect until law enforcement deems the area safe for normal traffic flows to resume.

All other vehicle traffic leaving the air show grounds and immediate vicinity will be routed along major Idaho Falls roadways.

Please help us ensure a safe event and efficient traffic safety plan by obeying all traffic signs, barricades and cones, as well as public safety individuals directing traffic and parking.