Pocatello Council approves RV parking code exception for eclipse

Updated at 7:49 pm, July 20th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council meeting, Council members approved an exception to the City’s Municipal Code to allow residents and business to park two or more recreational vehicles on their property.

The exception permits property owners to rent out portions of their property to eclipse watchers in recreational vehicles who are in the area to catch the Great American Eclipse.

Property owners who are interested in utilizing the exception can apply by filling out the exception permit application. As a condition of an exception being granted, a site plan depicting the layout must be submitted.

Parking spaces must be a minimum of 9 feet wide and drive aisles must be a minimum of 13 feet wide for 45 degree angle parking and 24 feet wide for 90 degree angle parking. Additional standards are as follows:

– RVs shall park only on a prepared surface (not on lawns or pastures).

– RVs may arrive no earlier than Friday, August 18, and shall leave no later than Tuesday, August 22.

– The property must have current garbage services and the account holder must provide adequate carts or containers in order to provide for proper disposal.

– All containers must be placed on a hard, level surface. Exact placement will be at the discretion of the Sanitation Department. All sanitation services will be charged to the account holder.

– All garbage must be disposed of properly.

– No campfires or other open burning will be allowed.

– Drive aisles must be kept clear for emergency and other vehicles.

– All waste water must be disposed of in an approved dump location (no dumping onto ground, in manholes or storm drains).

If any standard is not met, a permit will not be issued. Failure to meet these standards during the exception time may result in the issuance of a citation and fine of up to $1,000 per violation.

The cost of the permit is $100. The exception application can be found at pocatello.us/DocumentCenter/View/3829.

Completed applications can be submitted to the City of Pocatello Planning and Development Services Department located in City Hall at 911 N. 7th Avenue