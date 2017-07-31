Police issue warning after man is blackmailed over nude photos

Updated at 11:38 am, July 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — Police are issuing a reminder not to send personal photos to strangers after a man was blackmailed over the weekend.

Investigators received a call around 10:30 a.m. Saturday from a 27-year-old who said he had sent naked photos of himself to someone on Ashley Madison, an online dating service for people who are married or in committed relationships.

“The person who received the pictures told the victim that the photos would be posted all over Facebook unless the victim paid $200,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com. “They had his address, his personal information, everything.”

Police told the man to delete his Facebook page and block the suspect’s phone number.

“Never send any photos of yourself to a stranger online,” Lewis says. “You never know where the pictures will end up and it could lead to trouble.”