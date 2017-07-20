Police: ISU student arrested after kidnapping motorist at knifepoint

Updated at 10:22 am, July 20th, 2017 By: Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal

POCATELLO — An Idaho State University student is facing multiple felony charges after police say he held a motorist at knifepoint, forcing the motorist to give him a ride.

Police said 23-year-old Saud Khalid Almudaiheem, a student from Saudi Arabia who is living in Pocatello, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one felony charge of second-degree kidnapping.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said they received a call from a motorist claiming that Almudaiheem brandished a black box-cutter style knife and demanded a ride from the Jacksons Food Stores on South Fifth Avenue to an area near the Ridgecrest Apartments on Bartz Way.

After dropping Almudaiheem off, police said the victim called police to report the incident.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to the Chevron gas station on the corner of South Fifth Avenue and Benton Street. That’s where it’s alleged Almudaiheem used the same black box-cutter style knife to threaten other motorists for a ride.

Upon arrival, police determined Almudaiheem was allegedly involved in the original complaint and arrested him at the gas station.

After the arrest, Idaho State University placed Almudaiheem on an interim suspension from the university and trespassed him from all property owned and operated by the school.

ISU released the following statement about the incident:

“Saud Khalid Almudaiheem has been trespassed from Idaho State University to include all properties owned or controlled by the university.

According to records maintained by the Bannock County Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Almudaiheem was recently arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of Kidnapping.

These incidents occurred off-campus. If Mr. Almudaiheem is observed on campus, please contact Public Safety immediately at (208) 282-2515.

Confrontations involving Mr. Almudaiheem off-campus should be reported immediately to local law enforcement by dialing 911. Mr. Almudaiheem should not be approached.”

If convicted of the aggravated assault charges, Almudaiheem will face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. The second-degree kidnapping charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

Almudaiheem is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail and bond in the case was set at $50,000.

This article was originally published in the Idaho State Journal. It is used here with permission.