Portion of Yellowstone Lake to close to help firefighting efforts

Wyoming

0  Updated at 8:10 am, July 22nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
The following is a news release and file photo from Yellowstone National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming — Beginning Saturday morning, a portion of Yellowstone Lake is closed to motorized and non-motorized watercraft until further notice to accommodate water scooping planes.

Two planes are gathering water to suppress the 2,000-acre June Fire, which is located about 13 miles from Yellowstone’s East Entrance. The fire is threatening approximately 200 structures and residences.

Operations are expected to extend for approximately one week.

The fire was reported Tuesday, July 18, in the June Creek drainage of Shoshone National Forest.

