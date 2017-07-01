Reed’s Dairy constructing new retail building in Idaho Falls

1

Updated at 12:00 pm, July 1st, 2017 By: Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

IDAHO FALLS — The drive-thru structure at Reed’s Dairy in west Idaho Falls was recently demolished to make way for a much larger building—one that will house two drive-thrus and a much bigger retail store.

The new building will be just under 3,000 square feet and seat 40 people. It will offer everything retail, including Reed’s Dairy ice cream, homemade waffle cones, milk, cheese and grilled cheese sandwiches. Owners also plan to add yogurt and soft serve back onto the menu, as well as Italian ice as a non-dairy option.

The refrigerated area of the current retail store. After the new building is complete and everything is moved, the old store will be used for ice cream production. | Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com.

Construction on the new retail space is expected to be complete this fall by White Home Construction. Sam Reed, operations manager at Reed’s Dairy, said that they’ve been wanting to build a bigger retail spot there for a few years. The current store only seats about 12 customers inside and is 800 square feet.

“We’ve grown out of the store,” he said. “We’re able to accommodate more people with outdoor seating, but it doesn’t take much for us to get really crowded.”

The current store, which is actually an addition connected to an old hay barn-turned production facility, will stay standing and will later house just ice cream production. As it is now, milk bottling and ice cream production at Reed’s Dairy have to rotate turns since there isn’t the space to do both at the same time.

Alan Reed helping out with construction. | Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com.

The petting zoo, which currently includes calves, will stay as usual.

“We like for Reed’s Dairy to be a place where people can have a good time,” Reed said.

Reed’s Dairy started in the 1950s when three brothers – Leroy, Larry, and Dave Reed – decided to buy some cows as an extension of their existing farm. Leroy’s son Alan, who worked the farm for 20 years, took over the dairy in the 1980s and added ice cream and cheese production as a way to differentiate themselves and grow the business.

Eaton and the Santas. Photo by Robert Patten / EastIdahoNews.com.

Reed’s Dairy ice cream has become legendary near and far and can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. Its most popular flavor, according to Reed, is huckleberry. Many Idahoans also take part in the Reed’s Dairy milk delivery service.

Reed’s Dairy has its main office, about 250 cows, and retail spot on the Westside of Idaho Falls at 2660 West Broadway. They also have a retail store in Ammon, and will soon have a retail store in Meridian with plans to add another location in Kuna.