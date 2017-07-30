Rexburg girl, grandmother and cousin killed, 2 others injured in Montana crash

Updated at 5:23 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

REXBURG — A 12-year-old Rexburg girl was killed along with two members of her extended family in a car crash near Deer Lodge, Montana on Friday.

The girl perished alongside her 10-year-old cousin and grandmother, Cynthia Tavares, a northern Idaho resident. Two of the 12-year-old’s cousins, also from Rexburg, were injured in the wreck.

Police reports show Tavares was traveling with four of her grandchildren around 12:30 p.m. in a Chevy Tahoe on Interstate 90 near mile marker 191.

The Montana Highway Patrol says she ended up in the median for an unknown reason and over-corrected. The SUV rolled and came to rest on its wheels off of the right shoulder of the interstate.

One person was ejected from the vehicle and another was partially ejected.

Powell County, Montana Coroner Lee Jewell declined to comment on the deaths.

The two injured sisters from Rexburg were hospitalized and are recovering, according to Facebook messages posted by family members. On Sunday morning, neighbors and friends covered their home and the home of the deceased girl with paper hearts.

Friends tell EastIdahoNews.com efforts are in the works to honor the crash victims and more information will be released this week.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.