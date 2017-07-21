Weather Sponsor
Sean Spicer, White House press secretary, resigns

National

0  Updated at 10:31 am, July 21st, 2017 By: Jeremy Diamond, Kaitlan Collins and Jeff Zeleny, CNN
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer

(CNN) — White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned Friday morning, according to three White House officials.

Spicer’s resignation came after New York financier and former Trump campaign fundraiser Anthony Scaramucci accepted the position as White House communications director.

A White House official and top GOP adviser said President Donald Trump asked Spicer to stay on, but he resigned.

The resignation caps off one of the most tumultuous tenures for a White House press secretary, one that saw Spicer repeatedly undermined in his role as the White House’s public-facing spokesman by the President’s own public statements and tweets.

Spicer handled the responsibilities of both press secretary and communications director during much of his tenure, overseeing the White House’s response to a near non-stop deluge of controversy, particularly concerning the widening federal investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign associates and Russian officials.

This story is breaking and will update.

