Ultimi to perform at BYU-Idaho

Updated at 1:13 pm, July 18th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

REXBURG — A trio of tenors will perform in a variety of musical styles at BYU-Idaho.

On Thursday, July 27, at 7:30 p.m., Ultimi will perform at the Hart Auditorium.

Isaac Hurtardo, Nathan Northrup and Brian Stucki, all of Utah, make up the group. The group blends instruments and voice to create their songs. Before joining together in February 2014, they performed separately in more than 100 concerts around the United States and the world.

Their musical collection includes hits from the Three Tenors, as well as a mix of theatrical and popular music. Their unique voices, as well as the addition of the cello played by Stucki, helps to make there music exceptional, according to a BYU-Idaho news release.

Ultimi is the Italian word for “latest.” It is pronounced “ool-tee-mee.” The name was chosen due to its connection with the Italian name for their faith, the school said.

Tickets for the concert are $10 for the public, and $5 for university students and Education Week participants. Tickets are available online here, or from the University Store Ticket Office, which is open during school days, or by calling (208) 496-3170.