UPDATE: Crash causes fire on I-15 in Idaho Falls

Idaho Falls

0  Updated at 3:00 pm, July 26th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Cameron Porter, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A crash involving a semi truck and a horse trailer resulted in a large fire on Interstate 15 on Wednesday.

Idaho State Police report a 1997 Freightliner semi was being driven northbound on I-15 near Exit 118 to Broadway Street in Idaho Falls at about 11:30 a.m.

The driver, Scott Vahsholtz, 31, of Weston slowed for heavy traffic and when applying the brakes the trailer jackknifed, according to a news release.

The truck hit the guardrail on the median side and caught on fire.

Idaho Falls EMS and Idaho Falls Police responded to the fire and the blaze was mostly extinguished by noon.

Vahsholtz was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and no one was injured by the fire.

The lane was blocked for approximately 4.5 hours.

Courtesy Craig Fillmore
Nate Sunderland

