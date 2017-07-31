UPDATE: Wildhorse fire grows to 26,848 acres; containment expected tonight

Updated at 5:05 pm, July 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.

The Wildhorse fire burning six miles south of Big Southern Butte about 35 miles west of Blackfoot has grown to 26,848 acres, according to the Idaho Bureau of Land Management.

The fire was active Monday afternoon when 20 mph wind gusts stirred up heat within the fire perimeter, which then burned islands of unburned vegetation.

Eight engines, four dozers, one water tender and ten air tankers have responded to the blaze. Structures are not threatened.

Crews expect to have the fire contained around 10 p.m. Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are working to contain the 25,000-acre Wildhorse fire. It is burning six miles south of Big Southern Butte, about 35 miles west of Blackfoot.

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says the fire was caused by lightning from a storm with erratic, gusty winds that moved over the area Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Crews estimated the fire at 2,000 acres an hour after it was reported.

Multiple fire retardant drops were made Sunday night and eight engines, four dozers and one water tender have been used to fight the blaze.

Fire activity is now minimal, and no structures in threatened, according to the BLM.

Resources will spend the day working to secure the fire perimeter, and containment is expected Monday at 8 p.m.