UPDATE: Woman transferred to Utah hospital following crash; driver in fair condition

Updated at 6:20 pm, July 16th, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

UPDATE 8:35 p.m.

Travis Gneiting is in fair condition and Kathy Gneiting has been transferred to the University of Utah Hospital, according to an Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center spokeswoman.

The condition of the children injured in the crash has not been released.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Sunday, July 16, at approximately 2:40 p.m. the Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle injury crash on State Highway 28, North West of Mud Lake in Jefferson County.

Travis Gneiting, 44, of Terreton, was driving southbound in a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer. At milepost 27, the vehicle lost the tread from one of its tires. The Blazer left the roadway off the right shoulder and overturned. All of the occupants, except Travis Gneiting, were ejected in the crash.

Gneiting’s passenger, Kathy Gneiting, 38, of Paris, Idaho was transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Travis and three juvenile passengers were transported to the same location via ground ambulance.

None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The roadway was completely blocked for approximately one and a half hours.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

JEFFERSON COUNTY — Idaho State Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Idaho Highway 28 about three miles west of the Idaho Highway 22 junction.

Authorities tell EastIdahoNews.com that several people have been ejected from a vehicle and that multiple ground and air ambulances have been called to the scene. Emergency responders from Clark and Jefferson counties also responded to the scene.

Both lanes of the road are currently blocked while air ambulance lands on scene.

It is unclear how many people were involved or what the extend of their injuries are.

EastIdahoNews.com has requested more details and will post as they become available.

EDITOR’S NOTE: ISP originally stated Travis Gneiting is from Spokane, Washington. He is actually from Terreton, Idaho.