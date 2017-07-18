Utah woman who locked 12-year-old in bathroom pleads guilty to child abuse

Updated at 12:00 pm, July 18th, 2017 By: Linda Williams, KSL.com

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A woman accused of locking her 12-year-old son in a bathroom for an extended period of time at her Toquerville home pleaded guilty Tuesday to three counts of child abuse.

Brandy K. Jaynes, 36, pleaded guilty in 5th District Court and sentencing was set for Aug. 28.

Jaynes was charged Jan. 9 with intentional child abuse causing serious injury. In March, those charges were amended and she faced three counts of intentional child abuse causing serious injury, all second-degree felonies.

Earlier this month, she waived a hearing where prosecutors would have presented the evidence against her.

Russell Orin Jaynes, 40, the boy’s father, is charged with child abuse, a third-degree felony.

The boy weighed just 30 pounds when he was found in January in a feces-strewn bathroom with one blanket, a few empty cans of beans and a camera. Charges allege the boy was kept in the bathroom for an extended period of time. He was unable to use his legs because he was too weak, charges state.

This article was originally published by KSL.com. It is used here with permission.