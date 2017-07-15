CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck, RV go up in flames along I-15 near Downey

Updated at 6:33 pm, July 15th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

DOWNEY — A truck and RV trailer went up in flames on I-15 near the Downey/Preston exit 31 Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses say the truck was pulling a trailer in the northbound lanes when the fire started. Video sent by Jason Averill to EastIdahoNews.com shows the entire truck on fire and at least half of the RV was burned.

Traffic was at a standstill for 10-15 minutes when the fire broke out around 4:30 p.m., according to drivers.

Idaho State Police and other law enforcement and fire agencies responded to the scene. It appears nobody was seriously injured, according to witnesses, but EastIdahoNews.com is waiting on an official statement from law enforcement.

Traffic in the area was moving at a regular pace by 6 p.m.

