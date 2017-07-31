Weather Sponsor
Wildhorse fire burns 25,000 acres west of Blackfoot

0  Updated at 9:28 am, July 31st, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
The Wildhorse fire is expected to be contained Monday evening. | Photos courtesy Idaho BLM

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are working to contain the 25,000-acre Wildhorse fire. It is burning six miles south of Big Southern Butte, about 35 miles west of Blackfoot.

The Idaho Bureau of Land Management says the fire was caused by lightning from a storm with erratic, gusty winds that moved over the area Sunday night around 8 p.m.

Crews estimated the fire at 2,000 acres an hour after it was reported.

Multiple fire retardant drops were made Sunday night and eight engines, four dozers and one water tender have been used to fight the blaze.

Fire activity is now minimal, and no structures in threatened, according to the BLM.

Resources will spend the day working to secure the fire perimeter, and containment is expected Monday at 8 p.m.

Nate Eaton

