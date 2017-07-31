Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Woman arrested after allegedly becoming ‘aggressive and combative’ with police

Crime Watch

0  Updated at 8:38 am, July 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story
Janet Harris | Pocatello Police Department

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing Friday night after police say she became aggressive and combative with officers.

Janet Harris, 45, was the suspect in a July 28 vandalism report at the 700 block of West Center St. where she allegedly broke two windows, according to a Pocatello police report.

When investigators contacted Harris the next day, police say she became aggressive, combative and kicked a patrol vehicle.

Harris is scheduled to appear in court this week on the charge.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Total solar eclipse bringing experts and learning opportunities to eastern Idaho

30 Jul 2017

Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com

Colorado father arrested in connection with 2012 killing of 13-year-old son

23 Jul 2017

Paul LeBlanc and Joe Sutton, CNN

Blackfoot budget includes raise for mayor, council

26 Jul 2017

Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

The east Idaho city with the ‘worst flag in America’ now has a new one

24 Jul 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 