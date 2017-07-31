Woman arrested after allegedly becoming ‘aggressive and combative’ with police

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman was arrested for resisting and obstructing Friday night after police say she became aggressive and combative with officers.
Janet Harris, 45, was the suspect in a July 28 vandalism report at the 700 block of West Center St. where she allegedly broke two windows, according to a Pocatello police report.
When investigators contacted Harris the next day, police say she became aggressive, combative and kicked a patrol vehicle.
Harris is scheduled to appear in court this week on the charge.
