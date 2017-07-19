Woman arrested at Madison Co. park; accused of being involved in a dozen burglaries

MADISON COUNTY — A woman was arrested at Beaver Dick Park early Wednesday morning and investigators say she’s behind a dozen or so recent burglaries in the area.

Kellie Rhodes of Lewisville was arrested for burglary and theft. She was booked into the Madison County Jail.

Madison County Sheriff deputies were called to Beaver Dick Park early Wednesday for a complaint of suspicious activity occurring in a campsite.

When the deputy arrived, he located the campsite in question and attempted to make contact with the occupants but nobody was there.

While looking for the campers, the deputy noticed several items that had been reported as stolen. Detectives were called and while waiting for the investigators to arrive, Rhodes showed up with another woman.

Rhodes was taken into custody and the other woman remains a person of interest in connection to the case, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Rhodes stole mail from mailboxes and also took items from a scout trailer parked at a church.

Numerous items, including a stolen vehicle, were recovered from the campsite.

Rhodes is expected to make her first court appearance this week.