Wyoming man killed in crash near Boise

Updated at 6:39 pm, July 30th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

PAYETTE COUNTY — On Saturday, July 29, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle fatality crash on I84 near milepost 16, in Payette County.

Edward T. Lujan, 67, of Worland, Wyoming was driving eastbound on I84 in a 2001 Ford pickup. Lujan’s vehicle experienced a tire failure and Lujan lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled through the median, across the westbound lanes, and through a cement barrier where it rolled coming to rest on its top. Lujan succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Lujan’s passenger Margaret Rose, 56, of Mount Shasta, California was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Lujan and Rose were wearing seatbelts.

The right westbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately three hours.