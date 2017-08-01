Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

1-year-old girl dead after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

National

0  Updated at 8:37 am, August 10th, 2017 By: AZFamily.com
Share This Story

YOUNGTOWN, AZ – A 1-year-old Arizona girl drowned in a backyard pool after she crawled through a doggy door.

It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to AZFamily.com.

The child was said to have been missing for about ten minutes, but it’s not clear how long she was underwater.

Deputies arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and performed CPR until the Sun City Fire Department took over.

The girl was transported by helicopter to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP
CNN-Edit

CNN Wire and the CNN Video Affiliate Network is an online syndication service providing text and video versions of CNN's award-winning news coverage. Articles featured include reporting on world news, politics, finance, health, entertainment and technology.

Stories You May Be Interested In:

British model kidnapped for auction, Italian police say

6 Aug 2017

Vasco Cotovio, CNN

Walmart apologizes for sign marketing guns as back-to-school items

9 Aug 2017

Jackie Wattles, CNN

Washington businessman livestreams homeless camp

8 Aug 2017

Jamie Tompkins, KCPQ

Police: Plane passenger helps cops bust 2 people texting about molesting kids

4 Aug 2017

Carma Hassan and Joe Sterling, CNN

Images in the news
Related Stories
 