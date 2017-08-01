1-year-old girl dead after crawling through dog door, falling in pool

YOUNGTOWN, AZ – A 1-year-old Arizona girl drowned in a backyard pool after she crawled through a doggy door.
It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, according to AZFamily.com.
The child was said to have been missing for about ten minutes, but it’s not clear how long she was underwater.
Deputies arrived on scene around 5 p.m. and performed CPR until the Sun City Fire Department took over.
The girl was transported by helicopter to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.
