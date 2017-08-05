106th War Bonnet Round Up doesn’t disappoint

Updated at 2:30 pm, August 5th, 2017 By: Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — It’s apparent the War Bonnet Round Up is the oldest rodeo in Idaho, as it kicked off this week without a hitch.

The rodeo’s final night is tonight at the Bank of Idaho Arena at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Organizers have brought back the Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) to compete at the family-friendly event.

Opening the PRCA portion of the rodeo is local drum group Medicine Thunder of Fort Hall providing music for six Shoshone-Bannock Tribal dancers, including Miss Shoshone-Bannock Taylor Haskett and five Tribal riders.

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

The War Bonnet Round Up began in 1912, and back then the tribes provided cattle stock and riding bulls. They also had a parade on horses with beadwork and war bonnets (feathered headdresses), which is where the rodeo gets its name.

Gates open tonight at 5 p.m. with mechanical bull, games, food and vendors open. At 7 p.m. the Youth Rodeo events begin with mutton bustin’, calf and lamb scrambles, a presentation by the new War Bonnet Junior Posse Drill Team, and mini bull riding. The PRCA rodeo starts at 8 p.m. followed by a special presentation and wild horse racing sponsored by the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes.

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

The rodeo ends each night with a free-style bullfight competition.

PRCA sanctioned events include steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. New this year is a featured bareback riding event that is bringing some of the best bareback riders in the country to eastern Idaho.

Among the Idahoans participating in rodeo events this year:

Bareback Riding: Tyler Nelson from Rexburg.

Bull Riding: Dallee Mason from Weiser, Riker Cater from Malad City, Garrett Smith from Rexburg, Garrett Remington from Parker, and Layne Steven Ward from Almo.

Steer Wrestling: Dirk Taveneer from Rigby.

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com

General admission tickets are available online starting at $20 for adults, ages 11 and up. Tickets are $10 for children, ages 2-10. Children under the age of two are free. An adult must accompany all children.

Adult general admission tickets are $18 at local ticket outlets, including Teton Toyota, KJ’s on Sunnyside, Boot Barn, Vickers, Sportsman Warehouse, Idaho Falls Recreation Center and C-A-L Ranch. Children’s tickets at ticket outlets are the same price as they are online.

The $5 parking fee is not included in the ticket, however, every parking pass comes with an official rodeo program and day sheet.

Carrie Snider, EastIdahoNews.com