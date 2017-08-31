1,330-acre wildfire burning in Butte County

0

Updated at 4:08 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

CLYDE — A 1,330-acre wildfire is burning in Butte County.

It is on Bureau of Land Management property about seven miles north of Clyde near Bell Mountain and Basinger Creek.

The Bell Mountain Fire is also burning parts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and a small portion of Idaho Department of Lands property.

The fire started Wednesday after a lightning strike. Flames spread from grass and sage brush to the trees in steep, shale-covered terrain, BLM officials said.

As of Thursday morning the fire was 0 percent contained, but full containment was expected by Sunday.

Fire activity is minimal. It’s smoldering with some isolated torching of trees, according to a news release.

No structures are threatened, and no road closures are in effect.

Five fire engines, three hand crews and air resources are battling the fire.