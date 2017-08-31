1,330-acre wildfire burning in Butte County

CLYDE — A 1,330-acre wildfire is burning in Butte County.
It is on Bureau of Land Management property about seven miles north of Clyde near Bell Mountain and Basinger Creek.
The Bell Mountain Fire is also burning parts of the Salmon-Challis National Forest and a small portion of Idaho Department of Lands property.
The fire started Wednesday after a lightning strike. Flames spread from grass and sage brush to the trees in steep, shale-covered terrain, BLM officials said.
#BellMountainFire is 1,300 acres, north of Clyde in Basinger Canyon. It is on #BLMIFDFire & @SalmonChallisNF pic.twitter.com/Z31jXqjt6v
— BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 30, 2017
As of Thursday morning the fire was 0 percent contained, but full containment was expected by Sunday.
Fire activity is minimal. It’s smoldering with some isolated torching of trees, according to a news release.
No structures are threatened, and no road closures are in effect.
Five fire engines, three hand crews and air resources are battling the fire.
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
Nicole Vowell, KSL.com
EastIdahoNews.com staff
