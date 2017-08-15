I-15 projects prepare to shut down for eclipse

Updated at 7:00 pm, August 17th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department will suspend all construction work on Interstate 15 in anticipation of Monday’s solar eclipse. Two lanes will be open in both directions of I-15 across the state from Aug. 18 to 22.

“We worked with every project contractor to ensure that all lanes will be open for optimal traffic flow during this important event,” said ITD District 5 Engineering Manager Dan Harelson. “Opening this many construction zones is a testimony to the excellent contractors we have on board.”

For those planning a trip through Idaho, ITD’s I-15 mobile app will provide traffic data for three eastern Idaho routes. The app shows current and predicted travel times on I-15 between Utah and Montana, U.S. 91 from Chubbuck to Idaho Falls and U.S. 20 from Idaho Falls to West Yellowstone.

Travel times are based on anonymous data collected by Bluetooth sensors on each route. The free app is available from Google Play and the App Store.

“ITD encourages eclipse travelers to pack extra food and water and know where they can enter and exit I-15,” said Harelson.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 23 ITD will resume construction on I-15. More details will be distributed next week.

ITD reminds motorists to drive safely and plan extra time for travel during the eclipse weekend, which is expected to bring thousands of travelers to Idaho’s roads. Parking will not be permitted on highway shoulders or turnouts.