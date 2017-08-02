Weather Sponsor
2 Boy Scouts killed, 1 injured after sail boat hits power line in Texas

0  Updated at 3:59 pm, August 6th, 2017 By: Leslie Reyna, KLTV
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) — Two boys with the Hallsville Boy Scouts were killed and one is in the hospital after their sail boat hit a power line Saturday afternoon.

According to Texas Game Warden Quint Balkcom, at 2:30 p.m. they responded to Alley Creek, located on the Lake O’ The Pines Marina after three boys were electrocuted when their catamaran sailboat hit a power line.

“It was tragic scene,” said Balkcom.

Officials at the Lake O’The Pines Marina tell KLTV that the Hallsville Boy Scouts were camping at the marina. They said one of the boys was life flighted to a hospital in Shreveport. His condition is unknown at this time.

The identities of the three boys have not been released at this time.

Game wardens are currently investigating.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KLTV. It is used here with permission.

