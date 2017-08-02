2 hikers rescued by helicopter from Grand Teton National Park

0

Updated at 10:55 am, August 16th, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Share This Story

We Matched

MOOSE, Wyoming — Two Utah hikers attempting to complete the Grand Traverse in Grand Teton National Park had to be rescued by helicopter Tuesday after becoming mentally and physically exhausted.

Nick Marucci, 30, of Salt Lake City, UT and Laura Robertson, 23, of Orem, UT, had been in the mountains for five days, according to a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

They ascended Teewinot Mountain and Mount Owen on the first two days of their journey before cool temperatures, rain and hail hampered their progress on Sunday.

Park officials said on Monday, the two climbers ascended a portion of the North Ridge of the Grand Teton despite limited visibility and wet, icy conditions.

After ascending a few hundred feet, officials said the hikers suffered minor injuries and lost manual dexterity due to the cold.

They called for help at 4:15 p.m. and Jenny Lake Rangers attempted to talk the mountaineers through various escape route possibilities. Other rangers attempted to reach the hikers location but were unable to do so due to the wet conditions.

Marucci and Robertson descended to a small ledge and spend the night in their tent.

Rangers made contact with the hikers Tuesday morning and it became clear they were too exhausted to progress any further down the mountain, the news release states.

A helicopter was dispatched for short-haul rescue, which involves an individual or gear being suspended below the helicopter on a 150 to 250 foot rope.

A ranger was flown to the climbers’ location at 12,600 feet and he prepared the two climbers for extraction by short-haul.

Just after noon, Robertson was flown solo to the Lupine Meadows Rescue Cache in an evacuation suit before the ranger flew with Marucci to the same location a few minutes later.

Jenny Lake Rangers advise mountaineers attempting the Grand Traverse to become familiar with portions of the route’s complex terrain before attempting the route in its entirety. Special attention should be given to possible escape routes along the way. Additionally, cool temperatures and precipitation can come to the Teton highcountry with little warning-adequate rain gear is essential.

Marucci and Robertson had minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital, according to a Grand Teton National Park spokesman.