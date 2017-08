2-vehicle crash closes Highway 20 north of Ashton

0

Updated at 2:11 pm, August 1st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

ASHTON — A two-vehicle crash has closed U.S. Highway 20 between Ashton and Island Park.

Traffic is being rerouted to Idaho State Highway 47, a witness tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The crash was at milepost 374.

We will update this story as further details become available.