3 critically injured, infant ‘completely unharmed’ after car collides with 2 semitrucks

Updated at 2:24 pm, August 20th, 2017 By: Yvette Cruz, KSL.com

ECHO, Utah — Three people suffered significant injuries while an infant was completely unharmed after the car they were traveling in collided with a semi truck Saturday morning, officials said.

Utah Highway Patrol officials report at about 11:45 a.m., a car carrying four people was going westbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 181. The car was traveling in the left lane while a semi truck with a tanker was traveling in the right lane, parallel to the car.

While both vehicles were approaching the Port of Entry, a second semi truck was slightly ahead of the semi with a tanker and was slowing in preparation to enter the Port, officials said. At that point, the tanker semi moved into the left lane and did not yield to the passenger car already in the lane, causing the driver of the car to “take evasive action onto the left shoulder to avoid a collision,” officials said.

As the passenger car went off the left side of the road, the car’s driver overcorrected back to the right and crashed into the front of the tanker semi truck, which then caused the car to impact the front of the second semi truck. The car then spun off the right side of the road, down an embankment and rolled, officials said.

Two of the car’s passengers — a 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl — were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. Both suffered critical injuries and were flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital and Primary Children’s Hospital respectively.

The driver of the car — a 20-year-old woman — was also significantly injured and taken to Park City Hospital by ambulance and later flown by medical helicopter to another hospital.

An infant who was properly restrained in a car seat was completely unharmed in the crash, officials said.

Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately 90 minutes as officials investigated the crash.

This article was originally published in KSL.com. It is used here with permission.