Bannock Sheriff’s Office searching for alleged forklift thief

0

Updated at 6:10 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

Share This Story

We Matched

INKOM — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected thief.

Authorities say a man, whose identity is unknown, was involved in the theft of a forklift in the Inkom area. When confronted he fled westbound on foot from Interstate 15 at mile marker 52.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’11, 130 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes and a red beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a backpack. The suspect has a large scar on the side of his head, according to a news release.

He is possibly armed with a knife.

Authorities are concerned about further thefts and are requesting all residents in the area ensure their homes and vehicles are secured tonight.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call 911 immediately with a location where he was last seen. Officers will the check the area.