Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

5-year-old wandering alone hit by car in Meridian

Idaho

0  Updated at 2:57 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

MERIDIAN — A 5-year-old boy was struck by a car in Meridian Wednesday night and rushed to the hospital.

Police told KTVB the child has autism, and had wandered from his home before being hit around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling at a low speed, but the impact reportedly fractured the boy’s femur.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said this is not the first time the child had wandered away from his home and he has been placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Historic Idaho hotel now rubble after massive fire

30 Aug 2017

Kyle Simchuk, KXLY

Trump approves major disaster declaration for Idaho for May/June flooding

27 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Forest Service firetruck rolls over in Jerome County

22 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Idaho

28 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Images in the news
Related Stories
 