5-year-old wandering alone hit by car in Meridian

Updated at 2:57 pm, August 31st, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

MERIDIAN — A 5-year-old boy was struck by a car in Meridian Wednesday night and rushed to the hospital.

Police told KTVB the child has autism, and had wandered from his home before being hit around 9:15 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling at a low speed, but the impact reportedly fractured the boy’s femur.

Meridian Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said this is not the first time the child had wandered away from his home and he has been placed into the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.