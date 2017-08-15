UPDATED: Armed standoff underway at Chubbuck mobile home

Updated at 5:17 pm, August 15th, 2017 By: Managing Editor

Story updated with more details on ongoing standoff.

CHUBBUCK — Law enforcement authorities are involved in a standoff that began just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 1900 block of West Quinn Road.

KPVI reports an armed man has barricaded himself inside of a mobile home that does not belong to him.

The man was involved in an altercation with someone when he went into the trailer home, according to KPVI.

One person was injured in that fight, Idaho State Journal reports. The extent of this person’s injuries is not known.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Chubbuck Police Department and Idaho State Police are on scene as they try to negotiate with the suspect.

ISJ says no shots have been fired and no hostages are involved. Authorities are using an armored vehicle to evacuate nearby mobile homes.

