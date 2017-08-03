Bingham County fire destroys several structures, cars

Updated at 9:53 am, August 3rd, 2017 By: Jason Borba, KPVI

BLACKFOOT — A small wildfire burned through Bingham County Wednesday afternoon.

It burned roughly 15 acres and several structures near 900 West and 500 North, just outside of Blackfoot.

Flames and black smoke could be seen from miles away as a brush fire became more than that as the fast moving fire consumed trailers, sheds, campers and cars.

“By the time I went to go get my dad and came back, it was already up the hill and starting to burn things,” said Kaycee Boyter.

Residents of the farming community worked quickly to save their homes and property. Some farmers disked the surrounding area while others did the best they could to contain the fire before the fire department arrived.

“I started grabbing hoses and we started running water lines to keep the fire from spreading this way,” said Reed Boyter.

While homes were saved from the blaze the Blackfoot Fire Department says three structures, campers and several cars were consumed by the fire. Their first priority was to help protect any homes that had people living in them.

“We try to save the most the fastest so if they aren’t any human life threatened we are going to go to inhabited structures,” says Braden Wall, Blackfoot Fire Department. “It’s an agricultural out here so grain is ripe this time of the year so we like to save that next before we go after weeds.”

The 15 acre fire was contained quickly but firefighters and neighbors know if it wasn’t for their quick work the outcome could have been more devastating.

“It’s very scary because it’s so dry out here and we have a lot of animals on our property,” said Boyter. “With animals comes manure and manure burns good.”

Fire agencies from Blackfoot, Firth and Fort Hall all responded to the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

This story originally appeared on KPVI. It is posted here with permission.