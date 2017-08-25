Blackfoot park goes to the dogs

Updated at 3:30 pm, August 25th, 2017 By: Leslie Sieger, EastIdahoNews.com

BLACKFOOT – Good news, Blackfoot dog owners. The city has put up the fencing for the new dog park.

Although the park, which is inside Airport Park, is not officially open, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Hays said dogs are welcome to run and play.

“The park is open to dogs,” said Hays. “There is a side for small dogs and one for big dogs.”

In April, the city received two grants totaling $15,000, one from Union Pacific Railroad for $5,000 and the other from Ifft Foundation Fund through the Idaho Community Foundation for $10,000. The grants will provide for the fencing, which was put up earlier this month, and two water fountains, as well as benches for dog owners.

The city will also provide “poop scoop” bags. The fountains will be installed in early September, and the city will have an official opening and ribbon cutting in mid-September. The city has turned the water on for pet owners to water their dogs.

Dog owners, such as Terri Quillicy, of Groveland and Richard Sieger, of Blackfoot, and their dogs were playing in the park this week and both said they have enjoyed having the park available to their “fur babies.”

“He, (a Great Dane called Moose) has a fenced-in yard,” Quillicy said. “I bring him for the interaction.”

Sieger said of his dog, a boxer named Zoe, “She loves to run. She jumps the fence at home. She can’t jump this fence.”

Editor’s note: Richard Sieger is the husband of Leslie Sieger, the writer of this article.