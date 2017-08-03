Body of missing Nampa toddler found in canal

Updated at 11:49 am, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

NAMPA — The body of an 18-month-old Nampa boy who disappeared from his home was found in a nearby canal Wednesday.

Mason Cunningham was found around 9 a.m. in Ten Mile Canal, about four miles downstream from his home, Canyon County Sheriff’s officials said. Capt. Bill Adams said investigators believe the boy wandered into the canal and was swept away by the swift-moving water.

Deputies had been looking for Mason since Tuesday evening when he was reported missing from his front yard.

The boy had been outside with a relative who went around the house to turn on a sprinkler, officials said. By the time that person returned a few minutes later, Mason was gone.

“In those canals, the water is fast-moving and extremely dangerous,” police said in a news conference.