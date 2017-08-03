Weather Sponsor
Have a great story? Send a tip! 208-528-NEWS

Body of missing Nampa toddler found in canal

Idaho

0  Updated at 11:49 am, August 3rd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
Share This Story

NAMPA — The body of an 18-month-old Nampa boy who disappeared from his home was found in a nearby canal Wednesday.

Mason Cunningham was found around 9 a.m. in Ten Mile Canal, about four miles downstream from his home, Canyon County Sheriff’s officials said. Capt. Bill Adams said investigators believe the boy wandered into the canal and was swept away by the swift-moving water.

Deputies had been looking for Mason since Tuesday evening when he was reported missing from his front yard.

The boy had been outside with a relative who went around the house to turn on a sprinkler, officials said. By the time that person returned a few minutes later, Mason was gone.

“In those canals, the water is fast-moving and extremely dangerous,” police said in a news conference.

NEVER MISS A STORY! CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE EASTIDAHONEWS.COM APP

Managing Editor

Stories You May Be Interested In:

Boy drowns trying to save brother in Idaho river

2 Aug 2017

EastIdahoNews.com staff

More than 100 people protest USDA’s use of M-44 ‘cyanide bombs’

28 Jul 2017

Shelbie Harris, Idaho State Journal

Husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide in southern Idaho

26 Jul 2017

Kendra Evensen, Idaho State Journal

Authorities searching for missing elderly woman in Bannock County

30 Jul 2017

Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Images in the news
Related Stories
 