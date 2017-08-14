Bonneville County issues burn ban effective immediately

Updated at 11:43 am, August 14th, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Starting today, and through September 29th, the Bonneville County Commissioners through resolution have issued a ban on open fires and burning.

The resolution states that no open fires or burning is allowed in the unincorporated areas of Bonneville County on all private property. The only burning allowed under this ban would be in approved campfire pits in approved campgrounds, picnic, and recreation areas.

Because of the extreme dry conditions and influx of people to the area for the eclipse, the Bonneville County Commissioners and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to comply with this ordinance and take extra precautions with vehicles in dry areas, campfires, and smoking so as to prevent any accidental fire issues.

Agricultural burning will only be allowed with a permit, however Bonneville County is not issuing any permits at this time. State lands, National Forests, and BLM ground is also on restricted fire status and we urge anyone recreating on those lands to check current fire restrictions before you get there.

Again, we urge extra caution this time of year in the back country areas of Bonneville County as dry grass and conditions are very prone to wildfire. Along with that roadsides in many areas, mowed and un-mowed, pose a fire risk when vehicles pull off or drive off the roadway. Drivers who pull trailers with their vehicles should take a few extra moments to make sure that they are secure with safety chains and that chains, metal, or other objects do not hang or touch the roadway while moving. A small spark from hanging chains or metal can easily ignite a wild fire.

As always we ask our community to report suspicious or unsafe activity and we DO NOT recommend ANY use of fireworks at this time. In most cases the use of fireworks is prohibited by law and can result in costly efforts and resources to manage.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will be sharing safety and eclipse information from our local city, county, and state partners on Facebook, facebook.com/bonnevillescountysheriff on a regular basis and we encourage our community to follow and utilize the information provided there before the upcoming eclipse.