Boy drowns trying to save brother in Idaho river

Idaho

0  Updated at 8:41 pm, August 2nd, 2017 By: EastIdahoNews.com staff
BONNER COUNTY — An 11-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his older brother in the Pend Oreille River Tuesday afternoon.

Bonner County Sheriff deputies were called to the river after the boys mother said they were swimming and she could no longer locate them, according to a news release.

Deputies said the boys were inexperienced swimmers who started out wearing life jackets, but took them off thinking the water was shallow.

The older 17 year-old-boy began to experience difficulties staying afloat and started to panic. Investigators said his mother jumped in the water to try and save him, but began to be taken under by his struggles. She then swam to shore for help.

That’s when the younger brother jumped in and began to struggle as well.

Bystanders heard the mother crying for help and were able to pull the older brother out of the water and begin CPR. They could not find the 11-year-old but he was later located by the Bonner County dive team in 6-7 feet of water.

Names of the victims have not been released.

